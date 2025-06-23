Assembly Bypoll Election Results Live: Votes are currently being counted for the by-elections to five Assembly seats in four states - Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.
The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.
Here Are Live Updates On Kadi, Visavadar, Nilambur, Ludhiana, Kaliganj Bypoll Results:
Election Commission Result: BJP Also Ahead In Gujarat's Kadi
BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda is currently leading by over 14,000 votes in Gujarat's Kadi.
Assembly Bypoll Result Live: BJP Leads In Gujarat's Visavadar
BJP's Kirit Patel is currently leading by more than 900 votes in Visavadar.
Punjab Bypoll Result 2025 Live: AAP's Sanjeev Arora Leads In Ludhiana West
In Ludhiana West, AAP's Sanjeev Arora is currently leading by more than 2,500 votes.
Bypoll Result 2025 Live: Trinamool vs BJP vs Congress In Kaliganj
In Kaliganj, Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed is up against BJP's Ashish Ghosh and Congress' Kabil Uddin Sheikh, who is backed by the Left Front.
Bypoll Election Results 2025: Four-cornered Battle In Ludhiana West
In the Ludhiana West bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora is fielded against Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP's Jiwan Gupta and Parupkar Singh Ghumman from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Bypoll Election Results 2025: Kerala By-elections In Nilambur
In Kerala's Nilambur, the ruling LDF chose M Swaraj, who is contesting against Aryadan Shoukath (Congress-led UDF), Trinamool Congress' PV Anvar, and Mohan George of the BJP-led NDA.
Election Commission Result: Who Is Contesting Gujarat Bypolls
In Gujarat's Kadi, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda against Congress' Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA from the same seat, and AAP's Jagdish Chavda.
In Visavadar, the ruling party has nominated Kirit Patel against AAP's Gopal Italia and Congress' Nitin Ranpariya.
Assembly Bypoll Result 2025 Live: Why By-elections Were Held
Assembly Bypoll Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting Underway On 5 Seats
