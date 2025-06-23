Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
2 minutes ago

Assembly Bypoll Election Results Live: Votes are currently being counted for the by-elections to five Assembly seats in four states - Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal.

The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

The bypolls were necessitated after the deaths of the incumbent legislators in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, and the resignation of two MLAs in Kerala and Gujarat.

Here Are Live Updates On Kadi, Visavadar, Nilambur, Ludhiana, Kaliganj Bypoll Results:

Jun 23, 2025 11:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Election Commission Result: BJP Also Ahead In Gujarat's Kadi

BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda is currently leading by over 14,000 votes in Gujarat's Kadi.

Jun 23, 2025 11:29 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Assembly Bypoll Result Live: BJP Leads In Gujarat's Visavadar

BJP's Kirit Patel is currently leading by more than 900 votes in Visavadar.

Jun 23, 2025 11:24 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Punjab Bypoll Result 2025 Live: AAP's Sanjeev Arora Leads In Ludhiana West

In Ludhiana West, AAP's Sanjeev Arora is currently leading by more than 2,500 votes.

Jun 23, 2025 11:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Bypoll Result 2025 Live: Trinamool vs BJP vs Congress In Kaliganj

In Kaliganj, Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed is up against BJP's Ashish Ghosh and Congress' Kabil Uddin Sheikh, who is backed by the Left Front.

Jun 23, 2025 11:09 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Bypoll Election Results 2025: Four-cornered Battle In Ludhiana West

In the Ludhiana West bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora is fielded against Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu, BJP's Jiwan Gupta and Parupkar Singh Ghumman from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Jun 23, 2025 11:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Bypoll Election Results 2025: Kerala By-elections In Nilambur

In Kerala's Nilambur, the ruling LDF chose M Swaraj, who is contesting against Aryadan Shoukath (Congress-led UDF), Trinamool Congress' PV Anvar, and Mohan George of the BJP-led NDA.

Jun 23, 2025 11:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Election Commission Result: Who Is Contesting Gujarat Bypolls

In Gujarat's Kadi, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda against Congress' Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA from the same seat, and AAP's Jagdish Chavda. 

In Visavadar, the ruling party has nominated Kirit Patel against AAP's Gopal Italia and Congress' Nitin Ranpariya.

Jun 23, 2025 11:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Assembly Bypoll Result 2025 Live: Why By-elections Were Held

The bypolls were necessitated after the deaths of the incumbent legislators in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, and the resignation of two MLAs in Kerala and Gujarat.

Jun 23, 2025 11:04 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Assembly Bypoll Result 2025 Live Updates: Counting Underway On 5 Seats

Votes are currently being counted for the by-elections to five Assembly seats in four states - Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal. The bypolls were held on June 19 for two Assembly seats in Gujarat's Visavadar and Kadi, and one each in Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West, and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assembly Bypolls, Assembly Bypolls Results, Assembly Bypolls Results 2025
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now