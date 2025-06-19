In Pics: 4 States Vote In By-Election To 5 Assembly Seats

The counting of votes will take place on June 23.
Voting began for the assembly byelections in five constituencies in four states on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.
The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.
According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly by-elections remained moderate in the early hours of polling.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world