In Pics: 4 States Vote In By-Election To 5 Assembly Seats

Voting began for the assembly byelections in five constituencies in four states on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

Voting is underway in two key Assembly seats of Gujarat - Kadi and Visavadar - as by-elections kicked off today morning.

Photo Credit: IANS

Polling is underway for the bypolls to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Photo Credit: IANS

Amid continuous rainfall, voters line up outside a polling station in the Kaliganj area in West Bengal.

Photo Credit: IANS

People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the Nilambur Assembly by-election in Kerala.

Photo Credit: PTI

A volunteer assists an elderly voter at a polling booth in West Bengal.

Photo Credit: PTI

Voters show inked fingers after casting their vote in the Ludhiana by-election in Punjab.

According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout in the ongoing Assembly by-elections remained moderate in the early hours of polling.