Congress Will Again Form Government In Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said that party leaders are working together in Rajasthan and it will form government again in the state.

Mr Pilot, who reviewed the preparations for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public meeting in Niwai in Tonk district on Sunday, said the BJP tries to divert people's attention in the name of religion, but the Congress is fully prepared.

"Rahul Gandhi had recently held a meeting in Rajasthan. Priyanka Gandhi is coming tomorrow and other leaders will also come, we are working together and will form government again (in the state)," he told reporters in Niwai.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, he said, "The public will assess the BJP's work on the ground in nine years. What is the condition of inflation? What is the condition of unemployment? The farmers are worried, the youth are worried about their future... elections are fought on all these issues."

While assembly polls are due in Rajasthan later this year, the Lok Sabha elections will be held next year. Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the party's state president, Govind Singh Dotasara, also visited the site earlier and took stock of the preparations.

