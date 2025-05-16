Advertisement
CRPF Officer Killed, Another Injured In Jharkhand Lightning Strike

The incident took place in Keriburu village of West Singhbhum district at around 10.30 pm, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Officials said, CRPF officer M Prabo Singh was killed in the lightning strike.
Ranchi:

A CRPF officer was killed while another was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning during an operation in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said, M Prabo Singh, a second-in-command rank officer belonging to the 26th battalion, was killed in the lightning strike, while Assistant Commandant S K Mandal was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out in the jungle area for an operation, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

