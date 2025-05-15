Turkish Firm Operating At Indian Airports Loses Security Clearance After Op Sindoor

The Turkish firm that handled the lion's share of services at nine major airports in India, has lost its security clearance following Turkey's support of Pakistan over Operation Sindoor. Turkey has been facing massive backlash over its support that even includes Indian tourists cancelling trips to the country.

An order from the Civil Aviation Ministry this evening said the security clearance for Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited "is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security".

Celebi Aviation has two separate entities - Celebi Airport Services India to manage ground handling operations and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India to oversee cargo services at Delhi International Airport.

The first carries out several high-security tasks critical to the safe and efficient functioning of airport operations.

These include ramp services, which involve directing aircraft on the ground; load control and flight operations to ensure proper aircraft balance; and bridge operations, which manage the passenger boarding bridges connected to aircraft. The company also handles cargo and postal services, and warehouse management.