Congress Urges PM Modi To Declare Himachal A Disaster-Hit State

Weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday asked for help from the Central Government for the state, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare the hilly state a disaster-hit one and should start restoration work.

Expressing grief over the massive landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress MP said, "The Prime Minister should declare Himachal Pradesh a disaster-hit state and should start restoration work here. I express my condolence to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand with them in this time of pain and sorrow."

Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, told ANI that multiple security teams are working together and are aiming to finish the rescue mission by tonight.

"A total of 12 bodies have been recovered, and today we have recovered four bodies. NDRF's two companies have been deployed. SDRF, Home Guard, state police, and the Indian Army have also been deployed. A rescue operation is underway," added Mr Negi.

Heavy rainfall has battered Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring state Uttarakhand, which saw deaths and destruction a day earlier.

India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Met department has raised "red alert" for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to "orange alert".

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.

However, addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the heavy rainfall that has wreaked havoc in many states.

"...This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...." PM Modi said.

The prime minister assured that both the Centre and the state will help the affected families during times of crisis so they can start their life again. "I assure you about it".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)