Congress To March From Punjab To UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Tomorrow: Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu's office said that he will lead the march for the Congress.

Congress will on Thursday march from Punjab's Mohali to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in protest against the alleged killings of farmers there, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said.

According to a statement issued by Mr Sidhu's office, the march would be led by him.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs separately to the family of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur incident.

Meanwhile, a five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi had left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport on Wednesday.

Mr Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest.

The farmer group alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni's son mowed down farmers and attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted the allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.