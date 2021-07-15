Congress To Corner Government On Covid, Rafale, Price Rise In Parliament Session: Report

The monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 19. (File photo)

The Congress will seek to corner the government on the issues of Covid mismanagement, border disputes with China, farmers' agitation, the Rafale deal and fuel prices in the upcoming session of Parliament, with party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.

Sources said the issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 19 were discussed at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday, which was chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders also decided to raise the issues of unemployment, price rise and the condition of the economy during the monsoon session and demand a discussion on those.

The opposition party will also raise the issue of an alleged attack on cooperative federalism and constitutional rights.

Besides Mr Chowdhury and Mr Kharge, the virtual meeting was also attended by the Congress''s deputy leaders in both houses, Gaurav Gogoi (Lok Sabha) and Anand Sharma (Rajya Sabha), and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Congress chief whips in both houses Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, besides Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari also attended the meeting that lasted over an hour.

Mr Chowdhury will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha, contrary to reports that he may be replaced as the leader of the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament. The opposition party had rejected such reports as unfounded.

The sources said the Congress would soon work out its floor coordination strategy with other opposition parties to strongly raise the issues in Parliament.

A meeting of opposition leaders is also likely later this week.