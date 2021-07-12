Parliament Session Begins Next Monday, Covid Test Not Mandatory: Om Birla

The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 19 and end on August 13

All Covid-related protocol will be followed during the monsoon session of Parliament set to begin next Monday, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, adding that those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will be requested to take an RT-PCR test before entering the House premises.

The Speaker, addressing a press conference in the Parliament complex, said 311 MPs have been fully vaccinated, while 23 have not been able to take their first jab due to some medical reasons.

"All members and media will be allowed in accordance with Covid rules. RTPCR test is not mandatory. We will request those who have not undergone vaccination to undergo test," said the Speaker.

The RTPCR test facility will be available 24 hours and arrangements are in place to ensure that staff members of MPs are also vaccinated, said Mr Birla.

The Speaker also assured that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed in the upcoming monsoon session.

"In view of COVID-19, arrangements to make the members sit at an appropriate distance will be made," he said, adding all Parliament employee have been vaccinated.

Both the Houses, said Mr Birla, will sit simultaneously and proceedings will start from 11 am.

The session will begin on July 19 and end on August 13.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

The monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September last year due to the raging pandemic.

Floor leaders will have an all-party meeting on July 18, a day before the session begins.

