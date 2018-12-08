Congress Promises Farm Loan Waiver In Haryana If Party Comes To Power

Congress said the public response indicate that the people of all five states have voted against the BJP

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday said if Congress came to power in Haryana next year, then it will waive farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh per farmer.

"The countdown of BJP government in Haryana has begun and the Congress will waive the farm loans up to Rs 1,00,000 after forming government in state of Haryana," said Mr Surjewala while addressing public meeting at Prithla in district Palwal on Saturday.

Referring to recent assembly elections in five states, Mr Surjewala said the public response indicate that the people of all five states have voted against the BJP.

"Similarly, the people of Haryana have already made up their mind to vote out the 'incompetent and anti-people' Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana. The situation is so worse for the BJP that even Khattar was looking for a safe seat for himself," he claimed.

Mr Surjewala accused the BJP led government of failing the people of the state specially the youth, the farmers and the poorer sections of the society.

"BJP has failed to honour its pre poll promises to youth, farmers and all sections of the society and the people will teach a befitting lesson to all the BJP candidates in elections," Mr Surjewala said.

The slogan of the BJP government, which talked about development of everyone, has now become the "personal development" of the BJP leadership only, so it is necessary to change this "anti-people" government, he said.

Lashing out at Modi government, Mr Surjewala alleged that the central government had waived lakhs of crore of loans taken by a few industrialists but was reluctant in waiving farmers' loan.

