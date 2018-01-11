Rahul Gandhi To Visit His Lok Sabha Constituency Amethi Next Week

Mr Gandhi took over as Congress chief from Sonia Gandhi on December 16 last year, when she handed over the charge to her son after heading the grand old party for 19 years.
Mr Gandhi will be in Amethi on January 15 and 16, party sources said.
Mr Gandhi returned from Bahrain on Tuesday, after he addressed NRIs settled in the region at the conference of The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) on January 8.
"Thank you Bahrain for an inspiring and educational trip. Special thanks to HRH @bahraincpnews, HE @khalidalkhalifa, HH @khalidbinhamad, HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, GOPIO and its participants, the Bahraini people and the Indian community for their love and hospitality," he tweeted yesterday after his return.