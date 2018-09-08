Congress President Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit Dubai Next Month

Rahul Gandhi is on a trip to Kailash Mansarovar (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a trip to Kailash Mansarovar, is likely to visit Dubai next month. The date for the visit has not been decided yet; however, the party is trying to book a stadium with a capacity of 50,000 people, a report said.



The official communication will be released by the Congress after the date and venue is finalised, news agency ANI reported.



Last month, Mr Gandhi visited Germany and England and launched sharp attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over a host of issues including the recent spate of mob violence.



In Germany's Hamburg, the Congress president had blamed unemployment for mob violence in the country. He also traced the creation of ISIS to warn against a similar situation at home if people are excluded from the development process.



"It is very dangerous in the 21st century to exclude people. If you don't give people a vision in the 21st century somebody else will give them one.



"And that's the real risk of excluding large number of people from our development processes," he had said.



In London, Mr Gandhi had accused the RSS - the BJP's ideological mentor - of imposing a "hate-filled ideology".



"There is an attempt to impose a very rigid, hate-filled angry ideology on India... This is an ideological battle and the line is very clear - there is the hate-filled ideology of the RSS on one side and there is all the opposition on the other side, and you will feel the weight of this combined opposition," he had said.

Mr Gandhi had also compared the RSS with the Muslim Brotherhood. He had said,"The RSS is trying to change the nature of India. There is no other organisation in India that wants to capture India's institutions... What we are dealing with is a completely new idea. It's an old idea being reborn. It is similar to the idea that exists in the Arab world of the Muslim Brotherhood. The idea is that one ideology should run through every institution and one idea should crush all other ideas."



Mr Gandhi's comments abroad triggered rejoinders from the BJP. "Do you even know what the Muslim brotherhood is? It is declared a terrorist organisation in a number of countries. You are comparing it with the RSS and BJP," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Mr Patra had also said that Rahul Gandhi had no maturity, and an understanding of India.

With inputs from agencies