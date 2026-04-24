Congress' Pawan Khera Denied Anticipatory Bail By Gauhati High Court

In a major setback to Congress leader Pawan Khera, Gauhati High Court has rejected his request for an anticipatory bail in a criminal case filed over his remarks on Assam Chief Minister Himanta's wife.

Khera, the chairman of Congress's media and publicity department, had alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the chief minister's wife, held multiple passports and undisclosed overseas assets.

She possessed three passports of UAE, Egypt and Antigua-Barbuda, two properties in Dubai and assets in shell companies, the Congress leader had alleged in a press conference just days before polls in Assam.

Riniki Bhuyan then filed a criminal case against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under sections pertaining to cheating, defamation, the forgery of valuable will and electronic record, and intentional insult.

The high court had reserved the order after hearing both sides for nearly three hours on Tuesday.

Assam Police visited Khera's Delhi house on April 7, but he was not there. On April 10, he approached the Telangana High Court for transit anticipatory bail and secured interim protection for a week.

The police then moved the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court's order. On April 15, the top court, in an interim order, paused the grant of anticipatory transit bail.

In its order, the Supreme Court said that if Khera applies for an anticipatory bail in the court having jurisdiction in Assam, then the interim order passed by it will not have any adverse effect on such an application.

Khera again urged the top court to vacate the stay it imposed on the transit anticipatory bail granted to him by the Telangana High Court. The appeal was turned down on Friday, and he was asked to approach Gauhati High Court instead.