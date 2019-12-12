Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Undergoes Angioplasty, Family Says Health Stable

Siddaramaiah's doctor said that his blood circulation to the heart is not proper. (File)

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain.

"My father has a heart problem. Dr Ramesh looked after him from the beginning. Earlier he had a similar angioplasty. Today doctor said that blood circulation to his heart is not proper. He underwent angioplasty on doctor's advice," said Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Congress MLA and son of Siddaramaiah.

"He will be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till tomorrow morning. He will be discharged later. His health is stable," he added.

However, earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah denied the "rumours" about his health and termed them as "baseless".

"Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to Doctor for a regular health check-up so there is no need to worry," Siddaramaiah tweeted on Wednesday.