Ayushman Bharat And Mahatma Phule Schemes Bring Lifesaving Care To Maharashtra

The central government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the state government's Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana are transforming healthcare access for thousands of patients in Amravati. The patients at the government-run Amravati Super Speciality Hospital are receiving free, high-quality medical treatment under these two schemes. The treatment they are receiving would otherwise cost lakhs in private hospitals, say officials. According to officials at the hospital, this year alone, the hospital has conducted 44,000 free surgeries successfully. The treatment includes 69 kidney transplants, over 15,000 dialysis treatments, more than 1,000 neurosurgeries, 5,000 chemotherapy sessions, and 8,000 kidney stone surgeries. All procedures are provided at no cost under the two healthcare schemes. This is a big relief for the patients and their families as they have no financial burden during treatment.

Dean of the hospital, Dr Amol Narote, and his dedicated team were recognised by the Maharashtra government with the ‘Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray' award for their outstanding service. Dr Narote said, “Thanks to the government's health schemes, we have been able to provide life-saving care to thousands of patients.”

Patients and their families expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the medical staff. One family member said, “After the kidney transplant, we are truly grateful to PM Modi and the doctors for giving our loved one a new lease on life. Such care would have cost lakhs in private hospitals.”

The hospital has also received multiple awards for its excellent services and patient care. With the launch of the new Ayushman Bharat portal, patients now find the schemes more accessible, making life-saving healthcare faster, easier, and more transparent.

The Amravati Super Speciality Hospital has emerged as a benchmark for government healthcare in Maharashtra, demonstrating how public health schemes can bring real, transformative change to people's lives.

