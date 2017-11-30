Congress Leader Challenges Rahul Gandhi: 'This Is Not Family Business'

Barely a week before the Congress begins the process to elect the party president, Maharashtra Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla has alleged that the party poll process is "rigged". He also said that he would only contest the election if "the system was genuine" claiming that delegates who form the election panel have been "handpicked" to favour Rahul Gandhi's candidacy."I cannot contest a rigged election. If the system is genuine, then I will contest. It is a rigged election...it is a selection. Delegates who are going to vote for this election have not been elected as per the constitutional requirements. They have been handpicked," Mr Poonawala told IANS.Mr Poonawalla, the party spokesperson and a relative of the Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, had written to Rahul Gandhi's office on Tuesday asking him to give up his post and then contest, claiming that "he (Rahul Gandhi) has been selected not elected as VP"."I will contest if Rahul Gandhiji agrees to first have genuinely-elected delegates and not handpicked delegates. Second, he must give up his post because he has an unfair advantage by being the Vice President. He has been selected and not elected as VP. He will leave his post, I will leave my post... Then we can contest.," Mr Poonawalla said.Challenging the Rahul Gandhi's candidacy for the post of Congress president, Mr Poonawalla said, "will he be ready for a televised debate where we both as contestants can have a debate on what is our vision for the Congress party? We can be judged on merit, not on the surname.""And finally, I want him to accept that our party must have a rule of one family one ticket," he added.Mr Poonawalla, in his letter to Rahul Gandhi, also questioned his elevation to the post of party's vice president. "Firstly, a common party worker like me joined the party in 2008-09. I spent time, energy and money working voluntarily for the party at all levels and finally got elevated after eight years to the position of a Secretary in a state unit in 2016. But how and why (other than your surname) did you in the same time span start off with an MP seat in 2004 itself, get general secretaryship in 2007 and then graduate to vice presidentship of the national unit while your mother was the President?" he wrote."Did you win us more elections, were you genuinely elected to these posts, did you give better speeches than other leaders? You must therefore resign from the VP post and contest as an ordinary member for the election of the president. How can it be a fair contest if a common worker has to contest against the VP (who was selected and not elected as the VP or the number two in the party)?" Mr Poonawalla said."Since the delegate system is completely rigged and manipulated, for a fair fight for the presidentship, will you allow real delegates to get appointed and vote rather than a bunch of handpicked 'yes' men? If not, will you at least face your rival in a televised debate to see who articulates a better vision for the Congress party and India? Will you allow yourself to be judged on merit rather than your surname? If yes, let's have that contest. I am ready."Poonawalla further said: "You failed to deliver on the promise that IYC, NSUI won't end up electing children of 'netas'. Will you at least now curb the innumerable dynasts who are given tickets and posts in the party by implementing the rule - one ticket/post to only one member in any family?"So if I have a party ticket or post - my brother, sister, mother, brother-in-law, etc., cannot be eligible for a ticket or post. We are not into some family business, are we?" his letter read.(with inputs from IANS)