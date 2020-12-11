Government Wants Farmers' Income Down To Bihar Average: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the new farm laws. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government, alleging that it wants the income of farmers in the country to be as low as that earned by those in Bihar.

The former Congress chief cited a media report that claimed that an agricultural household in Punjab earns the highest in a year, while it was lowest in Bihar.

"The farmer wants his income to be as much as that of farmers of Punjab. The PM Modi government wants the income of all farmers of the country to be as much as that of Bihar farmers," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The survey cited by Mr Gandhi showed that an average Indian agricultural household earns Rs 77,124 in a year, with Punjab farmers earning Rs 2,16,708 annually and that of Bihar only Rs 42,684.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the new farm laws and has alleged that these will lower farmers' income.

The party has also been alleging that the farm laws seek to end the minimum support price regime and abolish the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act.

The government has claimed otherwise and has said that the legislations will help increase farm income.