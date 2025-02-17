Congress In Kerala Criticises Shashi Tharoor For Praising Left Government

Veekshanam Daily, Congress party's mouthpiece in Kerala, on Monday published an editorial criticising Congress leader Shashi Tharoor -without naming him- for praising the entrepreneurial growth of the state under the left government. It urged him not to betray the expectations of thousands of party workers ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The strongly worded editorial stated that an anti-incumbency wave was prevalent in the state and that attempts to suppress it by those responsible for fuelling it represented a 'distorted' political practice.

The editorial came a day after Mr Tharoor clarified that he had not praised the CPI(M)-led government in Kerala but had merely highlighted the state's progress in the startup sector.

On Sunday, Thiruvananthapuram MP claimed that his article in an English daily contained no political references and that his focus was solely on Kerala's entrepreneurial and innovation-driven growth, intending to showcase the state's development in that specific area.

However, the party mouthpiece appeared to have effectively rejected his clarifications.

The editorial warned that if the Congress-led UDF failed to win the local body elections despite favourable conditions, it would be a major setback for the front. It described any move to undermine its electoral prospects as "ridiculous." Titled "Ahimsa Award for the Executioner?", the editorial further argued that when the Congress was actively opposing the shortcomings of the LDF government inside and outside the Assembly, it would be "suicidal" to weaken the party from within.

Alleging that it was the ruling CPI(M) which had made Kerala a "graveyard" of industries, the editorial further said it was ridiculous to give citation to the Left government in the name of industrial growth.

The state witnessed the growth and development of modern and significant industrial establishments during the rule of former Chief Ministers like R Sankar, C Achutha Menon, K Karunakaran, A K Antony and Oommen Chandy, it said.

The article lavishly praised on what it called the "futuristic interventions" made by former Industry ministers of Kerala including P K Kunhalikutty, T V Thomas, K A Damodara Menon and so on.

It also sought to know what specialty was brought by the present Industries Minister (P Rajeeve), compared to his predecessors.

To praise those who destroyed the agricultural and industrial sectors of the state was equally ridiculous as giving "ahimsa award' for an executioner.

The article detailed various protests and agitations led by the CPI(M) against industrial projects in the state in the past.

It also mentioned significant projects brought out by Congress Chief Ministers like A K Antony and Oommen Chandy and the stiff opposition shown by the Left party against them.

The mouthpiece also criticised Mr Tharoor's positive remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit.

PM Modi hugging President Donald Trump and receiving assurance in trade-military treaties was not a "great thing, it said.

The editorial also termed the development as mere gesture by two administrators to improve their image.

At the time thousands of Indians are in the US prisons with an apple and a bottle of drinking water in their hands, it said, apparently referring to the illegal immigrants who were deported to India.

Mr Tharoor's clarification on these matters followed a political storm triggered by his article in the English daily, where he praised Kerala's entrepreneurial growth under the LDF government.

While his party questioned the basis of his claims, the CPI(M) welcomed Mr Tharoor's views.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday attacked the opposition stating that Mr Tharoor's article had debunked the false propaganda spread by the Congress-led UDF against Kerala.

However, responding to the issue, KPCC president K Sudhakaran accused the Left government of inflating small enterprise figures, but did not mention Mr Tharoor's name.