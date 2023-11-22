'Congress Hoodwinked People In Karnataka': BJP's BS Yediyurappa In Telangana

Mr Yediyurappa claimed the Congress had not implemented its five pre-poll guarantees in Karnataka.

Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by not implementing its five pre-poll guarantees after coming to power.

The former Karnataka chief minister also urged the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress party's "lies and empty promises".

Addressing reporters here, he said the 'Karnataka model' is Congress' election model in other states.

The Congress had promised five guarantees to voters in Karnataka and won the elections in May this year. It is selling "Karnataka model" in Telangana and other poll-bound states, he said.

"The party has, in fact, hoodwinked the people in Karnataka after winning the elections as its government has failed to implement the guarantee schemes," he added.

"The Congress manifesto includes six guarantee schemes only to cheat the voters of the state. I appeal, request the people of Telangana not to get cheated by Congress party's lies and empty promises," he said.

Referring to the poll promises made by the Congress in Karnataka, Mr Yediyurappa said the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme has not seen the light of the day.

Though 'Gruha Lakshmi' was an attractive pre-poll guarantee of the grand old party, the people are complaining that the amount promised has not been transferred to their bank accounts. The government is citing technical glitches and procedural issues, he alleged.

On the 'Shakti' scheme of free bus travel for women, Mr Yediyurappa said, "In a clear sign of cheating the people, the government has reduced the number of buses in service."

Under 'Gruha Jyoti', the Congress had promised free power up to 200 units to all domestic consumers. But, after coming to power, it imposed a condition that only those who have consumed less than 200 units on an average per month in the previous 12 months are eligible, he claimed.

Listing out BJP's promises in its manifesto, the veteran politician said the party has promised to make a backward caste leader the chief minister in Telangana if it came to power, and also categorisation of scheduled castes.

"No guarantee for Congress MLAs in Telangana as most MLAs shifted to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Congress and BRS are one and the same," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)