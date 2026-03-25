Congress Gets Notice To Vacate Party Office In Akbar Road By Saturday: Sources

In a development likely to turn into a political flashpoint, the government has reportedly asked the main opposition Congress to vacate its 24, Akbar Road office by Saturday.

The Akbar Road bungalow was the Congress's headquarters for 48 years. Last year, the opposition party inaugurated its new headquarters, Indira Bhavan, at Kotla Marg. But the Akbar Road premises have not been vacated, and party activities continue there.

The Congress party has also been asked to vacate the Indian Youth Congress office at 5, Raisina Road. According to party sources, the Congress is considering legal options to get some relief in the matter.