Congress Creates ''Complications'', BJP Brings Solutions: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad also accused the Congress of keeping the Ram Janmabhoomi issue pending.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said the BJP brings out solutions while the Congress creates "complications".

"Congress ka kaam uljhana, Bhajpa (BJP) ka kaam suljhana (while the Congress complicates things, the BJP solves problems)," Prasad said while addressing a poll meeting.

"Jharkhand is also an example. Keeping the emotions of the people of the state, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Jharkhand. When Jharkhand became a separate state, the Congress made the state unstable and everyone knows what had happened --- from (ex) chief minister to his associates went to jail," Prasad said, hinting at former chief minister Madhu Koda and some of his former cabinet ministers being accused of corruption.

Madhu Koda was also convicted in a coal scam case and is on bail.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, who holds portfolios of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and IT in the Union Cabinet, attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Rafale deal, saying the people knew the importance of the fighter jets but for the Congress leader, it was an "issue".

"Earlier, the Congress used to ask the jawans to act by tying their one hand. But the BJP government has told the jawans, not to open fire, but if one bullet is fired from Pakistani side then open fire so long silence descends on the other side," Prasad said.

"The times have changed. The double-engine governments (at the Centre and at the state) are developing the country as well as the state," Prasad said, appealing to the people to vote for the BJP.

The BJP has fielded Sadanand Besra from Simdega, which goes to polls in the second phase on December 7.