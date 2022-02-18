Congress Couldn't Build Toilets, Can It Shape Your Future: Smriti Irani Asks Manipur Residents

BJP can only bring prosperity to the state and can ensure people live with dignity: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked people in Manipur on Friday whether they expect the Congress, which could not build toilets in the state, to shape their future.

During a public interaction, BJP Manipur incharge Sambit Patra and Smriti Irani urged people in Manipur to boycott Rahul Gandhi's scheduled rally on February 21 because the Congress party always "ignored the North East region and used it as an ATM to fill their pocket."

Ms Irani, who was in Manipur to campaign for a BJP candidate, joined artistes performing traditional Kabui dance at an event in Wangkhei area of Imphal East on Friday.

She was campaigning for BJP candidate Okram Henry Singh, the nephew of former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who is contesting from the Wangkhei constituency.

"The Congress party couldn't construct toilets. You expect it shape your future?" she asked.

"BJP can only bring prosperity to the state and can ensure people live with dignity. BJP will bring first AIIMS in Manipur after February 28. Girls are the pride of Manipur. We will give them scooty and laptop for their studies," she said.

"The Gandhi family did politics in Manipur with selfish motives. Manipur people suffered blockades where youth queued at fuel stations for long hours and parents used to send their children to other cities as they did not see any future for them," she said.

"The Congress government was unfair to Manipur. PM Modi constructed toilets at each house. Toilet was never part of the agenda in politics but Modi did it," she added.

PM Modi has come 54 times to NE region and Dr Manmohan Singh, who was Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, never visited Manipur during his tenure, said Patra while addressing the public meeting.