Rahul Gandhi Meets Congress Leaders, Workers From Delhi, Karnataka And Other States In Delhi These delegations were listed for appointments with the party chief earlier.

Rahul Gandhi met with party workers and leaders after assuming office as Congress chief



According to party sources, Mr Gandhi came to the party headquarters at Akbar Road around 9:15 am and met delegations of workers from various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan and poll-bound Karnataka.



In the past, access to the Congress president was an issue of debate.



The Congress chief's office at the AICC headquarters has, for several years, remained closed. It was opened once in a while when former party chief Sonia Gandhi came to attend a Congress Working Committee meeting or an important event like the party's foundation day.



The office was recently cleaned up and refurbished for Rahul Gandhi to work from there.



In the past, former Congress presidents like Indira Gandhi used to meet the party workers at a janata durbar in the office.



