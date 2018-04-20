Congress, Allies Should Seek Apology From Amit Shah: Bihar BJP Chief Nityanand Rai said that Congress party did not stop raising fingers despite the late Judge's family stating that he died of heart attack.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nityanand Rai said that the petition filed for probe into Judge Loya death was a politically motivated. Patna: Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai today asked Congress and its allies to tender an apology from party president Amit Shah for tarnishing his and his party's image in Judge B J Loya death case.



Mr Rai, who was accompanied by Bihar BJP vice president Devesh Kumar, said that Congress party did not stop raising fingers despite the late Judge's family stating that he died of heart attack.



Referring to the Supreme Court's judgement in Judge B H Loya's death case yesterday, Mr Rai said that the petition filed for probe into Judge Loya death was a politically motivated one and part of conspiracy against BJP chief for maligning his image.



"Congress and its allies hatched a conspiracy to malign the image of our party president Amit Shah. With the apex court judgement in Judge Loya death case, it has been clearly established that Congress has been indulging in dirty and cheap politics and also conpired to tarnish his (Shah) image... Congress and its allies should tender apology from our party president," Mr Rai said.



Notably, the judge B H Loya was hearing Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter cass- in which BJP chief Amit Shah was among the accused- when he died of a heart attack in 2014.



The BJP chief was later discharged by the judge who replaced Judge Loya.



"Congress hatched a conspiracy by putting the judicial system of the country in the dock for which it will have to pay a heavy price when it will be ousted from power in the remaining few states," said Mr Rai, a Lok Sabha member from Ujiyarpur constituency in Bihar.





