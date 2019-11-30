Congress Alleges Rs 5,000 Crore 'Mining Scam' In Haryana

Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged a "mining scam" of over Rs 5,000 crore had taken place

The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a "mining scam" of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place under the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe into it by a high court judge.

Senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report that was tabled recently in the state assembly showed irregularities.

In the report, the government auditor reportedly detected a loss of Rs 1,476 crore in Haryana's Mines and Geology Department because of "irregularities" in execution of its projects, he said.

Mr Surjewala alleged that a "mining scam" of over Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during previous Manohar Lal Khattar-led regime and claimed that the CAG report had exposed the "nexus" between the Khattar government and mining contractors.

He demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the alleged scam.

"There is a mass bungling and loss to the state exchequer on part of collusion between politician, bureaucrats and mining mafia," alleged Mr Surjewala, who was accompanied by Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja.