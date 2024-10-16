'Congratulations': Priyanka Gandhi Wishes J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Priyanka Gandhi along with brother Rahul was present at the ceremony.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on taking oath as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanka Gandhi also extended her congratulations to all members of Abdullah's cabinet who took oath today.

"Many congratulations to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Omar Abdullah ji, and all the members of his cabinet. Thank you to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for raising the voice of justice and democracy with the power of your vote and best wishes for the future," Priyanka wrote on X.

Priyanka Gandhi along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his brother, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were present at the swearing-in ceremony earlier today of Omar Abdullah.

She further asserted that the 'INDIA' coalition government will work with full dedication to restore the pending rights of the people.

"The 'INDIA' coalition government will work with full dedication to restore the pending rights of the people as well as to fulfil all its promises and people's aspirations," she added in a post on X.

Omar Abdullah today became the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.

National Conference MLAs from Mendhar Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar from Rafiabad, Sakina Itoo from DH Pora, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were also administered oaths by LG Sinha as ministers in the Cabinet.

Independent MLA from Chhamb assembly seat Satish Sharma was given a place in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet.

Many INDIA Bloc leaders were present in the ceremony of the JKNC Vice President, including Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, DMK MP Kanimozhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and CPI leader D Raja.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Union Territory, the Congress-National Conference secured 48 seats, with the NC winning 42 and the Congress only six seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Jammu and Kashmir had been under presidential rule since 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew its support from the coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, clearing the way for the formation of a new government following the recently concluded Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)