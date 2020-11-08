Indore Ashram Of Computer Baba, Who Backed Congress In Bypolls, Razed

Self-styled godman Computer Baba's retreat, an "encroachment", was demolished in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A religious retreat, or ashram, of self-styled godman "Computer Baba", who backed the Congress in Madhya Pradesh bypolls held last week, has been demolished over encroachment, officials said.

Six people, including the godman, have also been arrested.

The demolition comes days after voting ended in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, in which Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, had campaigned for the Congress.

Officials claimed that Mr Tyagi's ashram encroached upon almost 46 acres of land, which is valued at around Rs80 crore.

A team from the Indore Municipal Corporation and the district administration cleared this land reportedly two months after Mr Tyagi was issued notices.

This land would now be used to develop a cow shelter and the local authorities would also create an action plan to develop this land as a religious centre, officials said.

According to additional district magistrate Ajay Deo Sharma, this land in Indore Jamorhi village

was demarcated for a cow shelter in 2016. "Over the years, like you can see, this land was encroached upon by the so-called godman, who developed it as a retreat complete with air-conditioners," he said, adding that action was taken after the collector's order.

"Some people complained about the encroachment. We issued notices but he did not remove the encroachment, so we have come here today with a ;police team and machinery to remove these structures," Mr Sharma added.

Last year, when the Congress-led state government was in power, the godman had rallied two BJP legislators to vote in favour of a bill that was part of the then ruling party's pre-election promise.

"Four (BJP) legislators are in contact with me... When Chief Minister Kamal Nath tells me, I'll present them before all," he had said.