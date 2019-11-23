Complaint Seeking First Information Report Against Rahul Gandhi, Rejected

The report said Rahul Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against PM Modi (File Photo)

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a complaint seeking a First Information Report or FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making defamatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

The court took into record an action taken report filed by Delhi Police which had said that no "cognisable offence" was made out against Mr Gandhi.

The report said Mr Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed, but "no police action was made out".

The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, sought to direct police to register a complaint against Mr Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

