Communal Tension Erupts In Nainital After Minor's Sex Assault

Communal tension broke out in Uttarakhand's Nainital after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man, triggering protests and vandalism, officials said.

Police said the accused, Osman, who is a contractor by profession, has been arrested but added that there was heavy deployment of forces to maintain peace.

Protests erupted after news spread about the girl being taken for a medical examination around 8 pm Wednesday night, following the alleged assault.

Members of some Hindu outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station demanding stern action against the accused.

Some shops owned by members of the Muslim community were vandalised and a nearby mosque was hurled with stones, police said.

The crowd shouting slogans against Pakistan also damaged vehicles and pelted stones at houses in the locality, shattering their window panes, they said.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Jagdish Chandra, intervened and assured the protesters that strict action would be taken against the accused, helping to defuse the situation.

The protests continued past midnight, prompting police to intensify patrolling till 2 am to prevent any further escalation.

Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to maintain peace, SP Chandra said.

