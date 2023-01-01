Commercial Cooking Gas Prices Up By Rs 25. Rates Were Hiked 4 Times Last Year

Oil marketing companies increased domestic cylinder prices last time on July 6, 2022.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect on the first day of the New Year 2023. The decision of the OMCs will pinch the pocket of those who dine out at restaurants, hotels, orders, etc.

With this price hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi will cost Rs 1,769, Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai. However, there would be no change in the prices for domestic LPG.

Oil marketing companies increased domestic cylinder prices last time on July 6, 2022.

Prices were hiked four times during last year. These oil marketing companies, for the first time in the year, had increased domestic gas prices by Rs 50 in March 2022, and consequently raised it by Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May. Finally, it hiked the prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 50 in July last year.