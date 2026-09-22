Comic Pulkit Mani Who Shared Stage With Rahul Gandhi Cancels UP Shows

A standup comic who along with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took swipes at top BJP leaders including the prime minister at a Congress party event has announced that he has cancelled his shows in Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Pulkit Mani, who goes by the handle 'hunnywhoisfunny' on Instagram, had teamed up with Rahul Gandhi on stage at the Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Both drew laughter from a large audience as they cracked jokes and did mimicry alluding to the prime minister and other BJP leaders.

Mani in a post on Instagram's 'story' feature where messages disappear automatically after 24 hours announced the cancellation of his scheduled shows citing "unforeseen circumstances."

"I regret to inform you that my Noida show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. I sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and support," Mani said.

He posted another Instagram story to say his shows in Lucknow and Kanpur have been cancelled too "due to repeated threats from goon activists."

Yesterday, BJP leaders had strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi over his comments aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event.

BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan in a video statement said "no decent, right-thinking person would have found these foul-mouthed, third-rate antics amusing" but Rahul Gandhi "was seen laughing aloud on the stage he was sharing with them."

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress leader for they have "stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy." "Weaponising a student interaction to mock and insult the late mother of PM Modi ji reveals a shocking lack of basic human empathy and political culture," Joshi said.