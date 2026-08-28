BJP's Swipe At Rahul Gandhi After "Jhooth Ki Goonj" Fact-Checks Him

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speeches have been fact-checked by a satirical political website that said he made false statements in a majority of them, the BJP launched a strong offensive against him for "lying" and "misleading" the country's young population.

The website, 'Jhooth Ki Goonj', said that it went through 40 statements made by Rahul Gandhi at four separate events linked to the Congress MP's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, and found 29 of them were "false" and 11 were "misleading".

The Congress campaign had targeted the BJP-led Centre over educational reforms.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that in response to Rahul Gandhi's lies young people have now launched a campaign called 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' to expose the Congress leader's attempt to misuse students' grievances towards a political end.

"Whatever lies Rahul Gandhi has told, parallel to that, I saw young people sharing the echo of lies website. Let Rahul Gandhi do public relations stunts but the youth of the country can hear his echo of lies," Bhandari said.

"I read all the 40 statements that Rahul Gandhi gave in the last four programmes. Many young people are saying that all 40 of them have been proven to be either lies or misleading," the BJP spokesperson said.

Prem Shukla, another BJP national spokesperson, said the website has exposed Rahul Gandhi's claims one by one. "His lies were answered with facts. The Jhooth Ki Goonj website is exposing each and every claim of Rahul Gandhi one by one. The name is spot-on too," Shukla said.

The Congress shot back, saying the BJP only created the website to use it as a political weapon.

The party's Karnataka unit has also filed a police complaint against the website and two more social media handles, the website said in a post on X.

Days earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had said the Chhatro Ki Goonj programme had reached Delhi and created "panic" even before the message had fully arrived. Rahul Gandhi's Pune edition of the campaign focussed on girl students and young women's welfare.