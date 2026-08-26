Jhooth Ki Goonj: New Website Seeks To "Fact-Check" Rahul Gandhi's Student Outreach Claims

A new website seeks to fact-check claims made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his student outreach campaign 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' over the past few months.

Named 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' and reportedly built by a Gen Z creator, the website claims that out of the 40 statements made by Gandhi at his four events, 29 were false and 11 were misleading.

Neither Congress nor Gandhi has responded to the allegations.

Gandhi had made the claims covering government jobs, unemployment, education, and rape cases in Dehradun, Kota, Prayagraj, and Pune between June 17 and August 22. Using an interactive map, the website shows the number of claims made in these four cities.

For instance, Gandhi had said in Prayagraj that only one out of 150 aspirants gets a government job, the site shows. Citing government data, it points out that such a claim is misleading.

In Pune, Gandhi's claim that six out of every 100 women in India are raped is false, the website claims, arguing that the statement contradicts the official crime records.

The website also brands the claim that "99% of sexual violence, rape, and molestation cases go unreported" as false, arguing that such a conclusion emerges from an older media analysis.

The Congress describes its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign as a nationwide youth outreach movement aimed at giving students a platform to raise concern over education, safety, and other issues.

Several social media users billed the 'Jhooth Ki Goonj' website as a data-driven fact-checking portal that they claimed "exposed fake data" used by Gandhi.

BJP leader Amit Malviya called it a "brilliant website" and shared the URL on his social media handle.

"While Rahul Gandhi continues to peddle his lies, a brilliant new website is doing the exact opposite, dismantling his propaganda, claim by claim, with facts," he said.

"The site is called "Jhooth Ki Goonj", and it is quite possibly the work of some sharp young samaritans who decided that Rahul Gandhi's misinformation deserves a fact-check of its own. A fitting name for a website exposing the echo chamber of lies," the former BJP IT cell chief said.