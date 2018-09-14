College Student Who Topped CBSE Board Exam Alleges Gang-Raped In Haryana

Haryana gang-rape: The woman's parents alleged the police have not acted on their complaint

A 19-year-old college student who was felicitated by the President after she topped the CBSE board exam was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of men in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday. The woman was left unconscious at a bus stand in the district, 116 km from Gurgaon.

The second-year college student was on her way to a coaching centre when three men allegedly kidnapped and dragged her to a field, where they raped her. A few other men who were already at the field also raped her, the police said. The woman said all the men are from her village.

Her parents have alleged the police refused to take their complaint and file a First Information Report or FIR. They said they have been running from one police station to another, hoping to file a complaint, after the accused threatened them not to pursue the matter.

A police officer at Rewari, however, said a "zero FIR" has been filed against the accused based on the woman's complaint and the Mahendergarh police are investigating the matter. A zero FIR is filed in a police station under whose jurisdiction a crime did not happen, but from where the case can be transferred to the relevant police station.

With inputs from PTI