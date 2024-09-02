College Student Stabs Class 9 Girl, Then Dies By Suicide In Tripura: Cops

The student blocked her path near Post Office Road and stabbed her, police said (Representational)

A Tripura college student died by suicide on Monday after fatally stabbing a class 9 girl who had rejected his proposal for a romantic relationship, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Tania Baruah, was on her way to private tuition at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district around 8.30 am when the incident occurred, police said.

According to North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty, Kartik Nath (21) blocked her path near Post Office Road and stabbed her in the neck and chest.

"She fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. Shortly afterward, Kartik Nath slit his own throat," Mr Chakraborty told PTI.

Both were taken to Kanchanpur sub-divisional hospital, where Tania Baruah was pronounced dead. Kartik Nath was referred to Dharmanagar for further treatment but also succumbed to his injuries, the SP added.

Mr Chakraborty said preliminary investigations suggest Kartik Nath, a second-year student at Kanchanpur Government Degree College, had proposed to Baruah. Her rejection may have prompted him to commit the violent act, he added.