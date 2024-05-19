Woman Dies After Husband Attacks Her With Sharp Blade In Tripura: Police

Police have launched an intensive manhunt to arrest Taur Ali (Representational)

In a tragic and shocking incident, Taur Ali, a resident of Prakash Latiapura Village Panchayat in the Unakoti district of Tripura, brutally murdered his wife, Nichhafa Begam, on Saturday.

According to the reports, on the night of May 18, around 1 am, a violent altercation erupted between the couple when Nichhafa refused to comply with Taur Ali's monetary demands.

In a fit of rage, Taur Ali attacked her with a sharp blade, delivering five vicious blows to her head and neck. Nichhafa Begam succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Reportedly, the accused, Taur Ali, immediately fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The police officials from the Irani Police Station arrived at the spot on Sunday morning and transported Nichhafa Begam's body to the Unakoti District Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Also, the police have launched an intensive manhunt to arrest Taur Ali, who has fled from the spot and has detained a suspect for questioning.

While speaking to news agency ANI, an OC (officer in charge) of the Irani Police Station, Jatindra Das, said, "We received reports of Nichhafa Begam's murder. The preliminary investigation indicates she was killed by her husband, Taur Ali, over a monetary dispute. We are actively searching for the accused and are committed to bringing him to justice."

As per police officials, Nichhafa Begam had been subjected to continuous abuse by her husband, Taur Ali, who had been demanding money from her father's house for a long time.

Despite being severely ill and having recently undergone an operation outside the state, Nichhafa was forced to return home by her husband after she sought refuge at her father's house to escape the abuse.

According to Nichhafa's younger brother, Taur Ali had been pressuring Nichhafa to fetch money to cover her medical expenses, despite his gambling addiction, which her family vehemently opposed. After being forcibly brought back home by Taur Ali, Nichhafa endured relentless torture.

The tragic incident has left their three sons devastated, especially the two younger children at home, while the eldest is away in Bengaluru seeking employment. The local community is demanding swift and severe punishment for Taur Ali, condemning his actions as inhumane and cruel.

The demand for Taur Ali's arrest and exemplary punishment grows louder, reflecting the collective grief and anger of the local residents.

