Cockroach Found In Meal Served In Vande Bharat Train, IRCTC Responds

A couple were travelling in the new Vande Bharat express train from Bhopal to Agra, a 550 km journey that takes approximately seven hours to cover. Food was delivered to them, but to their surprise, a cockroach was present in their meal.

A man named Vidit Varshney posted the picture of the meal on the social media platform, X, tagging Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IRCTC - the catering and ticketing vendor for Indian Railways, complaining about the poor hygiene services maintained in the train.

Today on 18-06-24 my Uncle and Aunt were travelling from Bhopal to Agra in Vande Bharat.

The man sought strict action against the food vendor and requested the Railways to ensure this does not happen to anyone. The IRCTC responded to the post and said, "Sir, We apologize for the travel experience you had. The matter has been viewed seriously and a suitable penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. We have also intensified the production and logistics monitoring."

Bizarre Surprises For Consumers

In the last few weeks, customers experienced bizarre surprises. From a live snake wrapped around an Amazon package to a severed finger found in ice cream, these incidents have left consumers understandably disturbed.

In Bengaluru, a woman received a terrifying surprise when she opened her Amazon package containing an Xbox controller. Wrapped around the box was a live Spectacled Cobra, a highly venomous snake native to Karnataka. Fortunately, the snake was stuck to packaging tape and did not harm the woman.

A Mumbai doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, made a chilling discovery in his online-delivered ice cream - a human finger. Initially mistaking it for a nut, Dr Serrao was horrified to find that the solid piece was indeed a finger, which he described as traumatic.

A customer named Prami Sridhar discovered a dead rat in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup she ordered through Zepto. In a social media post, Ms Sridhar claimed she found "small hair continuously" dripping along with the sauce