CoBRA Commando Killed, Policeman Injured In Encounter In Jharkhand

A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, officials said.

All India | | Updated: June 07, 2018 12:55 IST
The encounter took place in Saraikela area of Jharkhand. (File)

Ranchi:  A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand today, officials said.

They said a gunbattle began early morning in Dalbhaga-Arki area of Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA or commando battalion for resolute action and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.

A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said. The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from the state capital here.

Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, they said. 


 

