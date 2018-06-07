CoBRA Commando Killed, Policeman Injured In Encounter In Jharkhand

They said a gunbattle began early morning in Dalbhaga-Arki area of Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA or commando battalion for resolute action and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.
A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said. The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from the state capital here.
Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, they said.