CoBRA Commando Killed, Policeman Injured In Encounter In Jharkhand A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, officials said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The encounter took place in Saraikela area of Jharkhand. (File) Ranchi: A CoBRA commando of the CRPF was killed and a policeman injured during an encounter with Naxals in Saraikela area of Jharkhand today, officials said.



They said a gunbattle began early morning in Dalbhaga-Arki area of Saraikela-Kharsawan district at about 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the CoBRA or commando battalion for resolute action and Jharkhand Police was out for operation.



A commando has been killed while a state police personnel has been injured during the encounter, they said. The encounter took place in Saraikela, the administrative headquarter of Saraikela Kharsawan district which is about 135-km from the state capital here.



Heavy firing is still on and further details are awaited, they said.









