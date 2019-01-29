5 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Paramilitary Commandos In Jharkhand

CoBRA is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF deployed for anti-Maoist operations (File Photo)

At least five Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand today, officials said. Two AK-47 rifles, a .303 rifle and five pistols were recovered from the Maoists, they said.

A team of CRPF's 209 CoBRA battalion and state police had an exchange of fire with Maoists near Jharkhand's Rotkatoli village along the border of Khunti and West Singhbhum districts around 6:20 am, they said.

Five Maoists were killed while one has been critically injured. There has been no injury to the troops and a search of the encounter site is on, they said, adding that the identity of the killed and injured is being established.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a special jungle warfare unit of the CRPF and is deployed in the state for anti-Maoist operations.

