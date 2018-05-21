Fire On 2 Coaches Of Andhra Pradesh Express, Narrow Escape For Passengers In a video, black smoke is seen billowing out from two coaches of the Andhra Pradesh AC Super Fast Express that caught fire in Madhya Pradesh.

The fire broke out near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. The fire started in the B6 coach at 11:50 am and it later spread to the adjoining B7 coach, Railway Ministry spokesperson Ved Prakash told news agency IANS.



In a video shot by an eyewitness, thick, black smoke is seen billowing out of the doors of two air-conditioned coaches.



The two burning coaches have been separated from the train and passengers have been shifted to another coach, Mr Prakash said.



The train then proceeded to Gwalior station, where it pulled into the station at 1:10 pm.



The cause of the fire is not known yet, the spokesperson said.



