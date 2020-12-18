'Clerical Error,' Says UP Cop On ? 50 Lakh Notice To Farmers

Six farmers mainly from Bharatiya Kisan Union were served notices. (Representational)

A "clerical error" from an official at the district administration led to Rs 50 lakh printed in the notice sent to farmer leaders in western Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a police official told NDTV, adding that a revised notice has been sent to them.

"It was a clerical error. We have revised notice to Rs 50,000 rupees," Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra told NDTV.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sambhal had sent the notice to farm leaders citing a police report that warned that they would "incite" farmers to join the protests against the Centre's new laws. The notice had sought an explanation from farmers on why they should not submit personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh each.

"We've got a report from the Hayatnagar police station that some persons are inciting farmers and there can be breach of peace, and they should be asked to fill personal bonds of ₹ 50 lakh each," the notice sent by Subdivisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav read.

The six farmers, who were served notices, include Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) district president Rajpal Singh Yadav and farmer leaders Jaiveer Singh, Brahmachari Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Raudas and Veer Singh. They have been organising protests in the district over the Centre's three contentious farm legislations.

The notices have been issued under Section 111 (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of a report submitted by police, the official said.