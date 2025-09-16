Advertisement
Class 9 Girl Dies By Suicide After Alleged Rape By UP Trainee Cop

The police said the girl was lured by the accused with a promise of marriage.

Read Time: 1 min
Pratapgarh (UP):

A Class 9 student ended her life after allegedly being raped by a trainee constable who lived in her neighbourhood, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been charged for the offence, they said.

The incident took place on Monday in the Sangipur police station area of the district, where the 14-year-old girl died by suicide, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said.

Citing the complaint, Rai said the girl was lured by the accused with a promise of marriage.

He said an FIR has been registered against the accused constable who is undergoing training in Mau district. A police team has been dispatched to Mau to take the accused into custody. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

