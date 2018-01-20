Class 3 Student Punished With 40 Slaps For Not Completing Homework

The services of the guilty school teacher have been terminated.

All India | | Updated: January 20, 2018 22:36 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Class 3 Student Punished With 40 Slaps For Not Completing Homework

The boy's father alleged that he was reluctant to go to school and was depressed after the incident

Kanpur:  A teacher of United Public School was on Saturday terminated from work after he allegedly punished a class 3 student with 40 slaps for not completing the homework assigned to him, the school's principal said.

The boy's father alleged that his son, Yuraj, looked depressed and was reluctant to attend school for past fortnight.

After mush persuasion, the boy told his parents that a teacher had asked his classmates to slap him for not completing a homework assigned to him.

Comments
Close [X]
The school principal, Shally Dheer, confirmed to have received a complaint of getting the class 3 student slapped by his classmates.

The teacher has been sacked.

Trending

Teacher slaps studentTeacher Abused Students

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................