Ex-Teacher In US Sentenced To 30 Years For Having Sex With Student

A former teacher from Maryland who had sex with a teen student multiple times has been sentenced to 30-year prison time. According to Fox 5 DC report, Melissa Curtis, 32, will spend three decades with all but 12 months suspended and five years of supervised probation upon release for three counts of a third-degree sex offence.

Once released, Curtis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years and as a condition of probation, she will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors other than her children.

The ex-teacher turned herself into police on November 7, 2023, and was charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

According to Fox 5 DC, the abuse occurred within Montgomery County, in Ms Curtis' vehicle and at several residences in the area between January and May 2015. Ms Curtis reportedly provided the eighth grader with alcohol and marijuana and had sexual intercourse with him more than 20 times, police said. Ms Curtis had been a teacher for approximately two years and had also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well, they added.

Prosecutors said the pair were often left alone together after the young teen volunteered for an after-school program Curtis headed, according to a court document.

Police launched their investigation in October 2023 when the victim came forward with the abuse allegations.

She pleaded guilty on June 20 to three counts of third-degree sex offences, the media outlet reported.



