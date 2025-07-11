Mizoram's Top Boxing Coach Arrested For Sexual Abuse of Minor Athletes

Mizoram's top boxing coach Lathlengliana was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 at the women police station in Aizawl, police sources said.

He was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing four sub-junior women boxers who represented Mizoram in the 6th Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls National Boxing Championships recently held in Haryana's Rohtak, the police sources further stated.

According to the complaint letter, the women boxers have stated that the boxing coach allegedly sexually abused them even while they were undergoing training at the Mizoram Boxing Association (MIZBA) boxing hall at the Ramhlun Sports Complex in Aizawl.

The female boxers have lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Aizawl, following which an FIR was registered at the police station, according to police sources.

