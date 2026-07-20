Class 12 Student Shot Dead On Way To School In Bihar's Samastipur

A Class 12 student was shot dead on the way to school in Bihar's Samastipur, a day after she received a threat.

The incident took place in the village of Kaijiya in the state. The police have recovered four bullets from the crime spot.

The police said bike-borne criminals shot dead Umesh Thakur's daughter, Sonam Kumari. She was a student of Kasturba Vidyalaya, Pusa Road.

The incident took place on Monday morning while she was walking to her school.

The murder sparked a spontaneous protest by her family members and villagers.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation, and also controlled the spiralling situation.

The family has alleged that a young man from the village shot and killed the student. The victim's mother, Sangeeta Devi, stated that her daughter had been in contact with a young man from the village, and he shot and killed her.

Devi said that a day before her murder, the accused had asked to marry her.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh and Sadar SDPO-1 and ASP Sanjay Kumar Pandey also arrived at Sadar Hospital and questioned the police.

The accused will be arrested soon, said Pandey.