Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Class 12 Student Assaulted By School Director In Delhi, Probe On: Cops

The director beat up the boy while mediating a dispute between him and another student at the school's office, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Class 12 Student Assaulted By School Director In Delhi, Probe On: Cops
The police have begun investigating the matter based on the complaint. (File)
New Delhi:

A Class 12 student was allegedly assaulted by the director of a private school in the national capital, police sources said on Monday.

The director beat up the boy while mediating a dispute between him and another student at the school's office, they said.

The boy's sister, who also studies in the same school, tried to intervene but the director asked her to leave the room, police sources said.

After returning home, the injured student narrated the incident to his family, who got him treated and filed a police complaint.

The police have begun investigating the matter based on the complaint, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi School, Delhi School Director Assaults Student, Delhi School Student Assault
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com