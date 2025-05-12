Class 12 Student Assaulted By School Director In Delhi, Probe On: Cops

A Class 12 student was allegedly assaulted by the director of a private school in the national capital, police sources said on Monday.

The director beat up the boy while mediating a dispute between him and another student at the school's office, they said.

The boy's sister, who also studies in the same school, tried to intervene but the director asked her to leave the room, police sources said.

After returning home, the injured student narrated the incident to his family, who got him treated and filed a police complaint.

The police have begun investigating the matter based on the complaint, sources said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)