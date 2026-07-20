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Class 10 Student Attacks Teacher With Screwdriver In Haryana's Sirsa

According to school principal Pratap Chakravarty, teacher Sunil Birat was checking students' homework when the student came from behind and stabbed him several times in the neck with a screwdriver.

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Class 10 Student Attacks Teacher With Screwdriver In Haryana's Sirsa
The teacher's statement could not be recorded as he was undergoing treatment.
Sirsa:

A class 10 student allegedly attacked a teacher with a screwdriver in a government school in Sirsa district on Monday, leaving the teacher critically injured, police said.

The incident took place at the Government Senior Secondary School in Jamal village.

According to school principal Pratap Chakravarty, teacher Sunil Birat was checking students' homework when the student came from behind and stabbed him several times in the neck with a screwdriver.

The student ran away immediately after.

Birat was taken to the Community Health Centre at Nathusari Chopta and was later referred to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa due to his critical condition.

Nathusari Chopta police outpost in-charge Pradeep Kumar said a team visited the school, inspected the spot and collected evidence.

He said the teacher's statement could not be recorded as he was undergoing treatment.

Preliminary information suggests the student was upset over the school's restriction on bringing mobile phones on campus.

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