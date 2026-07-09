Haryana Group D CET 2026: Over 15.65 Lakh Apply; Edit Forms Till July 11

HSSC Group D CET 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has opened the application correction window for candidates who applied for the Group D Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2026. Candidates can make corrections to their application forms until July 11, 2026.

The application process for the recruitment ended on July 5, 2026, with more than 15.65 lakh candidates submitting their applications. The commission has advised applicants to carefully review all the details entered in their forms and rectify any errors before the correction window closes.

What Can Be Corrected?

During the correction window, candidates can modify incorrect details entered in their application forms. These include:

Candidate's name

Father's name

Date of birth

Educational qualification

Category

Address

Photograph

Signature

Other personal information

HSSC has urged candidates not to wait until the last date and to complete the correction process well in advance.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board were eligible to apply. Additionally, applicants must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects at the Class 10 level.

However, the commission relaxed this language requirement for certain posts, including Sweeper and Chowkidar.

Age Limit

Applicants must be 18 to 42 years of age. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per the Haryana government's reservation norms.

Selection Process

The selection process for HSSC Group D recruitment will be based entirely on the Common Eligibility Test (CET) score, with 100% weightage given to the examination. There will be no separate main examination after the CET.

The examination will be conducted in an objective (MCQ)-based format, and the syllabus will be based on the Class 10 level.

To qualify, candidates from the General category must secure at least 50% marks, while candidates from the reserved categories are required to obtain a minimum of 40% marks.