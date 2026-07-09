No Mobile Towers? BSNL's New Satellite Phone Can Keep You Connected

State-owned telecom company BSNL has rolled out a satellite phone that works in places where regular mobile networks do not. The phone is meant for people working or travelling in remote areas where mobile signals are weak or unavailable.

"When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected," BSNL wrote on the social media platform X. The BSNL Satellite Phone is priced at Rs 1,34,166, including all taxes.

According to the company, the satellite phone is suitable for defence personnel, maritime operations, disaster response teams, mining sites, remote field operations, pilgrims and adventure travellers.

It allows users to make voice calls through satellite connectivity and also comes with an SOS emergency feature. The device features a rugged design with a long-lasting battery which makes it suitable for use in challenging environments.

BSNL has asked customers to call at +91 94651 01323 or visit the nearest BSNL office for further information.

BSNL has developed the service in partnership with Inmarsat, a global satellite communications company. Inmarsat's satellites allow the phone to stay connected over large remote areas where normal telecom networks are unavailable.

How Does BSNL Satellite Phone Work?

Unlike a regular mobile phone, the BSNL satellite phone does not depend on mobile towers. Instead, it connects directly to satellites orbiting the Earth. This means users can make voice calls even in places where there is no mobile network.

This makes the phone especially useful during natural disasters like floods, earthquakes or cyclones, when mobile towers may stop working.

Who Can Buy And Use It?

Unlike a regular smartphone, the BSNL satellite phone cannot be freely bought and used.

Satellite phones are strictly regulated in India for security reasons. Anyone who wants to buy or use one must first get permission from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

BSNL Satellite Phone Plans

Government Plan G1: Rs 3,500 per month with 16 minutes/SMS free.

Government Plan G2: Rs 5,835 per month with 30 minutes/SMS free.

Commercial Plan C1: Rs 11,670 per month with 60 minutes/SMS free.

Prepaid Plans

Government Users

Monthly Plan G1: Rs 3,500 with 20 free minutes or SMS.

Annual Plan GA: Rs 38,500 with 240 free minutes or SMS for the year.

Commercial Users

Monthly Plan C1: Rs 5,835 with 30 free minutes or SMS.

Annual Plan CA: Rs 64,185 with 360 free minutes or SMS for the year.

What Happens After The Free Talk Time Ends?

Once the free minutes or SMS limit is exhausted, users have to pay for every additional call minute or SMS.

Government customers: Rs 18 per minute/SMS

Commercial customers: Rs 25 per minute/SMS

Can Prepaid Users Recharge?

Yes. Prepaid users can buy top-up recharges to continue using the service. BSNL offers top-ups of Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.